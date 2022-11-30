Thanksgiving has come and gone, bringing the inevitable Christmas season to our doorsteps. Some love nothing more than being festive and wait all year for holiday events. Others ignore it the best they can, get a delicious meal out of it, and keep it business as usual. It’s OK, I have something for both of those attitudes this week, so read on.
Santa Claus is taking a break from the North Pole and coming to Fayetteville on Saturday, Dec 3. If you would like the kids to catch him while he’s in town, you have two opportunities. The Cathedral Café at 134 S. Court St. is hosting their annual Breakfast With Santa event from 8:30 – 11 a.m. The Cathedral has been hosting Saint Nick for over 20 years and they invite you all to drop in for a visit. Enjoy breakfast and drink specials while Santa wanders from table to table, meeting everyone who attends. Grab a cup of coffee with the family and get your photo taken with the great man himself. There will even be a drawing for a free carrot cake.
If you sleep in a little late and miss Santa at breakfast, there’s no need to worry. The jolly fellow will be just a few doors up the street at Thread at noon. He will be greeting visitors and getting his photo taken with the kiddos throughout the afternoon. Mom can check out the amazing vintage clothing that Thread has to offer while Santa decides who’s on the naughty or nice lists this year.
Both of these Santa visits are just a small part of Fayetteville’s Gingerbread Festival. Step back in time and enjoy while Fayetteville gets all dolled up for the holidays. Escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy a small town getaway with your family. You can shop small and stroll around historic downtown as it’s transformed into a candy land with gingerbread decor. Enjoy the Hansel & Gretel Trail with gingerbread-themed stops throughout town. Do some holiday shopping with the Fayetteville Women’s Club’s Christmas craft show with over 50 craft vendors. The Fayetteville Arts Coalition will be hosting a Holiday Sampler showcasing the many talented artists that call Fayetteville home. Santa will be riding into town in style with the parade. There will be cookie decorating with elves, caroling, story time, face painting, and hot cocoa. All ages and skill levels can also join the 4th Annual Gingerbread Decorating Contest. Watch all your favorite Christmas characters come to life with the Christmas Parade on Maple Avenue at 5 p.m. For more information on this event you may email info@visitfayettevillewv.com.
It’s not all Santa, gingerbread, and parades out there this week. You know that our local venues aren’t going to let us down on the live music scene, so here is just some of the entertainment lined up for us. The talented Jay Milam will be performing at the 2 Step Inn on Saturday, Dec. 3. The 2 Step Inn is located at 3138 Scarbro Road in Oak Hill, and the music is scheduled from 8 - 11 p.m.
Chetty’s Pub in Lansing is bringing the Untrained Professionals back to their stage on Friday, Dec. 2. Take a short trip across the bridge, grab a good meal, and see why UP is one of the most booked bands in the area. This show starts at 6 p.m. and you will be glad you attended.
The Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge has three days of live music scheduled this week. Besides award-winning craft beer, the food there is top shelf. I know it’s a bold statement, but their wings are certainly in the running for best in the area. Feel free to try to prove me wrong. Friday, Dec. 2, Jim Snyder hits the stage, and on Saturday, Dec. 3, it’s Shawn Benfield. Both of these great shows start at 6 p.m. Matt Mullins will roll in and tie it all up on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.
The WGB also has a very unique experience scheduled on Monday, Dec. 5. You are invited to come spend the evening with The Pottery Place to pick out and paint your own piece of pottery. These make perfect gifts to loved ones and there will be lots of holiday and WGB stencils to choose from. Tickets are only $35 per person, include a drink ticket, and the creating begins at 5:30 p.m.
My readers know that I love including events in my column that are both a good time and a chance to help your community. I found exactly that this week with CAN JAM 13, being held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Railyard in Bluefield. CAN JAM is a charity concert to benefit the Bluefield Union Mission, organized by Matt Deal. Matt told me that this all started as a random idea 13 years ago, and has grown every year since. “No matter what’s going on in the world, the community steps up for this event and restores my faith in humanity,” Deal said. “Come do a good deed and have a great time doing it.” Besides at least five unbelievable music acts, you can expect door prizes, silent auctions, 50/50 drawings, and much more, all starting at 6 p.m. Admission is only $10 to this unique show, or bring five non-perishable food items and only pay $5.
Jonah Carden kicks off the music from 6 - 6:40 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Jean Hanna Davis from 6:50 - 7:30 p.m. The Switch will absolutely rock your world from 7:45 - 8:45 p.m. Red Audio takes over from 9 - 10 p.m. and The Kind Thieves will finish off the night.
