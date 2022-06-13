Lewisburg has gone medieval. Again.
The fourth annual West Virginia Renaissance Festival is offering visitors a chance to live a life of fantasy every weekend during the month of June.
The festival takes place on a farm owned by the the founders and organizers of the event, Dawn Kieninger and Taso Stavrakis. All the structures built on the farm look to be right out of the Renaissance, from the 15th to the late 16th centuries in Europe, immersing a visitor into the a different time and place.
“As we built the things we need,” said Kieninger, “we just do it in a medieval style. So, it makes a nice background for the festival during these eight days, and the rest of the time we have a nice place to live.”
Kieninger is a Renaissance veteran, working at different fairs since 1981, where she began her career as a “kitchen wench.” Falling in love with the lifestyle, her and Stavrakis bought the Lewisburg farmland with the main goal of constructing the fairgrounds.
“I think it’s a fantasy,” she stated. “Everybody needs to step out of their every-day life and go do something else, be something else for a day.”
Right now, the farm is also filled with Renaissance oddities, such as knights, blacksmiths, jesters and appropriate food and beverages. Also among the fair grounds are countless vendors, all of which either make or sell handmade goods.
“People love the idea of it,” said Alexander White, a sword salesman at the event. “I would say definitely give it a try, because at the very least there is good food, and good drink.”
The main spectacle of the fair is the jousting. In medieval times, these types of festivals would form around the jouster’s shows, and this one is no different. Crowds form around as the performers mount their horses and compete for competition.
One of the jousters and Master of Arms, Kerry Carpenter, said, “This was the last state in the Union that did not have a Renaissance festival. Taso and Dawn, that’s why they bought this land, they said, ‘This is the last state that doesn’t have one, we’re going to build one here.’ This festival is growing and it’s going to be a great festival. I want to look at it bringing in a lot of money to this county.”
The event also brings in opportunities for local businesses.
Hawk Knob, a locally owned and operated cidery, which specializes in authentic, traditional ciders and meads with local ingredients, was among the businesses there. Jason Nerenberg, owner and operator set up a small tavern at the festival.
“We’re located eight miles down the road,” he said. "We make all of our ciders here in the Greenbrier Valley. These are our friends, our neighbors. We hang out with these folks.
“It’s post Covid, this is a great way to get out and have a good time. It’s outdoors, plenty of fresh air, plenty of space for people to spread out, and it’s just fun.”
The Renaissance festival is held every weekend of June, with different themes each week. The upcoming weekend of June 17 will be Beer and Barbarians themed, and the final weekend of June 25 will be Bacchanalia weekend.