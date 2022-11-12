It was once said that war never changes, and perhaps that sentiment is mirrored in the films that depict such conflicts.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” is a 2022 remake of the 1930 film adaptation of the best-selling novel, which depicts the firsthand account of a new German recruit named Paul Baumer in the first world war. The film is in German though Netflix has an English language audio track for anyone interested in that. The movie also has English subtitles.
Directed by Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front” follows the aforementioned Paul Baumer as he and his three friends, Franz, Ludwig and Albert, enlist in the German infantry during the first world war. Initially, the group of young men are idealistic and hopeful for their prospects in the war. Their naive optimism is quickly shattered after the first night Paul spends on the frontlines in the trenches.
This film holds no punches in depicting the gruesome violence of early 20th century warfare. It’s a heavy watch for the visuals alone, but the plot is harrowing as well. Characters come and go, character revelations are revealed only for them to die right after, and all emotional connections are fraught with the reality of the war. Unique to this version of the story is a parallel plot line following the armistice negotiations at the tail-end of the conflict.
Each scene is beautifully shot, but the cinematography can feel pretentious at times with how long the shot will linger on the stillness of the environment. The soundtrack is haunting and ominous, which perfectly fits the atmosphere of the kind of experience depicted in this film. It’s hard to gauge the acting of a foreign language film though Paul’s facial expressions and general demeanor feel authentic given what happens to him.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” is no masterpiece though it feels like an extremely important film for a younger generation to view. It’s a deep existential reflection on the futility of war and the dehumanizing mechanized violence that put millions of young men into a veritable meat grinder. The themes and reflections are deep enough to carry the narrative through the 147-minute runtime and toward a finale that will leave you speechless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.