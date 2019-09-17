Registration for the 43rd Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run is now underway at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.
For more than 40 years, run participants have started their Thanksgiving with a healthy tradition. The tradition continues on Thursday, Nov. 28 with the 43rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Run at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Participants can choose to run or walk 5 miles or to complete the 1-mile Family Fun Run.
For more information or to download a registration form, visit ymcaswv.com/event/43rd-annual-thanksgiving-day-run, call the Y at 304-252-0715, or stop by the Y at 121 E. Main St. in Beckley.
— Wendy Holdren