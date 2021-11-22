The 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition opened at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, following an awards ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Eighty West Virginia artists were selected for the exhibit, 23 from southern West Virginia, which features 110 pieces, including painting, drawing, mixed media, craft, photography, digital art, sculpture and print.
Twenty-five counties are represented in the show.
The exhibit will remain at the Culture Center until Feb. 19, 2022.
“The West Virginia Juried Exhibition continues its tradition of presenting the best of our state’s well-known and emerging artists,” said West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid- Smith. “This exhibition is supported by one of the nation’s largest endowments for juried exhibitions, allowing the department to collect contemporary art for the State Museum collection.'
At the opening reception, the department will announce the exhibition award winners.
Governor’s Award winners will receive $5,000 for their work.
Awards of Excellence winners will receive $2,000 for their work.
These are purchase awards, and the art will become part of the West Virginia State Museum’s permanent contemporary art collection.
Merit Awards of $500 each were also presented that afternoon.
The following artists from this area are featured in the exhibition:
Greenbrier County
● M. Jane Holt Emmons, White Sulphur Springs – Crafts
● Fierce Sonia, Grassy Meadows – Digital Art/ Mixed Media
Monroe County
● Mark Harrison Cline, Caldwell - Painting ● Donald Earley, Greenville – Drawing/ Painting
● Jo Dugan Perez, Alderson – Crafts
● Jesus Perez, Alderson - Photography
Nicholas County
● Anne Johnson, Summersville - Photography
Pocahontas County
● Peggy Owens, Marlinton - Painting
Raleigh County
● John Comerci, Beckley – Photography
● Robby Moore, Beckley – Mixed Media
● Meg Rader, Beckley – Painting
● Ed Rehbein, Beckley - Phototgraphy
● Lindsey Toney, Crab Orchard - Print