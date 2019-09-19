The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host experimental pop band Man Man with supporters GRLwood on Saturday, Oct. 5th at 9 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $13, door tickets on day of show are $17.
Man Man is a highly revered, avant-garde rock band born out of the weird streets of Philadelphia, the release said.
"The band sounds nothing like but is frequently compared to some of the more well-known godfathers of the genre, Captain Beefheart, Frank Zappa, Can, and The Residents. The ever-evolving ensemble mixes and mashes a variety of genres from ragtime to rock, electronic to acoustic, doo-wop to exorcism and it revels in defying classifications, expectations, and anything remotely cliché.
"Still, what emerges from that mixture are beautifully crafted little pop earworms that can’t easily be dislodged from your brain."
For more information, visit The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Facebook.
The Raleigh is located at 403 Neville St. in Beckley.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren