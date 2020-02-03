The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Neville Street in Beckley is back and ready to hit the ground running after being taken over by the City of Beckley. Shane Pierce, manager of the theater, is excited for all the good things to come in February.
Feb. 7-15
Although this “event” isn’t happening inside the Playhouse’s walls, all those at the theater have chosen to support Tickety Boo Mercantile while the store celebrates all things local during its Valentine’s Day sale.
Ticket Boo’s Love Local event will feature local artisans and crafts across Beckley and the store will have week-long sales on a good portion of its items.
“This is a good time to remind people that shopping local is so important and that message realty resonates with us personally,” Pierce said referring to the theater’s near closing at the end of 2019.
As a way to help, the theater has asked local artists that they’ve worked with and businesses that they’ve partnered with in the past to reach out and make a partnership with Tickety Boo.
Feb. 14-16
Beginning on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, the Playhouse will be joining a select handful of theaters across the nation to screen "Cane River"—- an American romantic drama with a unique history.
The film, which was written, produced and directed by Horace B. Jenkins, features the lives of African Americans in Louisiana. It premiered in New Orleans in 1982. Unfortunately, Jenkins died before the film was able to be released. "Cane River" was thought to be lost forever until the film’s negatives were found in 2013.
The film was restored and is now being trailed by an academic paper and documentary.
At the New Orleans Film Festival on Oct. 22, 2018, the film’s digitally remastered version was screened for the first time after 36 years.
Oscilloscope, an independent film company that the Playhouse has worked with in the past, decided to release the film to select theaters in 2020. On Feb. 7, Oscilloscope will screen the film at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City.
According to Pierce, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is one of possibly 10 theaters in the entire country that is screening the film — a fact that he is very excited about.
“People watch for films like that, but the majority of them don’t get played in Beckley. I always had to drive out of town to watch movies like this, but now we are in the position where people are driving into Beckley to see these films. It gives the enthusiasts a reason to keep up on their radar.”
"Cane River" will premiere at the theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Other showings are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
Tickets are priced at $5.
Feb. 27
The theater’s final event of the month is “a different style of stage production,” according to Pierce.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, the How Great Thou Art Theater Company will put on a live production of its Living History Exhibit — a series of exhibits where the actors dress like historical figures, each saying a monologue detailing that figure’s life and actions.
Pierce says there will be a plethora of historical figures and that in past production the company has portrayed figures such as Frederick Douglass, Emmett Till, and even Emmett Till’s mother.
“It’ll be a different use of the stage than we’ve seen before, and that is very exciting.”
Tickets for the production are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for children.
l l l
For more information of events or tickets visit theraleighwv.com or the theater’s Facebook page at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.