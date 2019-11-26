Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre and Melody's are closing

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre along with Melody’s, owned by Bickey Companies, will be closing, effective immediately.
A part of Dan Bickey’s vision to revitalize downtown Beckley, the theater opened in 2012. He passed away in 2014.
Matthew Bickey said the company can no longer afford to keep both operations running.
“We viewed these enterprises as a part of Dad’s legacy,” Bickey said in a press release.
The eldest son of Dan, and current president of the Bickey companies, Bickey said of his father, “He had a real hope for Beckley to once again have a vibrant downtown like the one he saw when he came here in 1966 to attend Beckley College, where he wound up meeting and marrying my mother, and sinking deep roots.
“But the fact is, neither of these businesses has ever gotten to a place of independent profitability,” Bickey said. "Our other businesses have allowed them to keep going, and for far longer than would normally be the case.
"We kept them open to honor Dad’s hopeful vision. But we have come to a place now, where we just can’t afford to keep subsidizing them. It breaks my heart to close them.”
This is a developing story.