A new children’s book, “Timothy T. Thimbleweed: Forever Friends” by local author Pat Dotson and illustrated by Ozgur Oguz, has been published and released.
The story is of a child, Audrey, who wakes up in an enchanted forest and meets a kind-hearted gnome, Timothy T. Thimbleweed, whose greatest wish is to find a friend.
Together, Audrey and Timothy seek out the fairy stone stolen by the witch and get Audrey back home.
Based on Irish fairy tales and folklore, illustrated with bright watercolor images, the book is fit to read to children or for children who are starting to read chapter books.
Dotson is a published writer who resides with her husband in the New River Gorge National Park.
Copies of the book are available through Amazon http://amazon.com/dp/B095GRWJRZ. To get am autographed copy, contact Dotson at: www.patdotson.com; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pat.dotson.54; or Email: patdotson522@gmail.com