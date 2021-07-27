Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park will host the second annual Raleigh Round Up, USA Softball Girls Fast Pitch Softball Tournament on Aug. 21-22 at Fitzpatrick Park.
Team registration and information can be found on the USA Softball website (tinyurl.com/25c46j85). Deadline to register a team is Aug 1.
Raleigh Round Up offers its spectators great entertainment with games between local and visiting teams. The tournament will be open to the public; the gate fee per person is $5. Concession and food vendors will available.
For more information about Fitzpatrick Park visit raleighcountyparks.org/fitzpatrick-park or email fitzpatrickparkwv@gmail.com.