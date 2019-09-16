Rainelle Public Library will host an Authors Café on Saturday, giving those in attendance the opportunity to meet local authors, learn about their books and obtain autographs with purchases.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a special tribute to beloved Caldwell author, the late James “Ed” Martin, who penned three children’s books and an autobiography, among others. The Café will continue until 2 p.m.
Local authors Andy Pendleton and Joan Browning will be among the participants in the tribute. Their book “Rainelle,” is in the Arcadia Publishing “Images of America” series.
“The book is our love letter to our beloved town,” said former Rainelle Mayor Pendleton. “It was not easy to find enough photographs that Arcadia Publishing would accept, but folks shared from family albums.”
Containing 128 pages of history and photographs of Rainelle and the surrounding area, the book was co-written by Autumn G. Shelton.
Pendleton and Browning will autograph the book, if requested. It will be sold for $15, with all profits going to the Rainelle Community Development Corporation for community improvement projects.
Browning will also sell and, if requested, autograph the volume, “Curry, Browning, et al., Deep in Our Hearts: Nine White Women in the Freedom Movement.” Selling for $30, the book includes autobiographical chapters from Browning and eight other women who were active in the southern civil rights movement of the 1960s.
Rainelle Public Library is at 378 7th St. For further details about Saturday’s event, call 304-438-3008.
