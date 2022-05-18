I’m going to dive right in by telling you about a weekend event in Hinton, complete with camping, music, and food. Hosted by Whyte NoiseCompany, The Happy Hippy Muzik Fest will be held Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at 143 Fig Tree Lane. Music starts at noon and runs until midnight each day with at least 14 bands, comedy acts, and more.
After midnight each night, they invite everyone to go full acoustic at the drum circle around the fire, so bring along your instruments and your favorite dance attire.
Just some of the bands booked are Solace Sovay, EarRelevant, Shayar, JonBen Slate, East of Memphis, Acoustic Fusion, Whyte Noise Co., and Eggs With Legs. This is a family- friendly event, and you are welcome to bring all your camping gear, coolers and food along with you. There will be vendors.
Now, let’s talk about the biggest music event this area has seen in some time. On Saturday, the Weathered Ground Brewery and WV Collective are presenting the long-awaited 2022 Pubfest with 23 West Virginia bands and musicians. The last two years were limited to virtual events, but Pubfest is back.
Starting at 11 a.m., you will have the chance to see shows by Red Audio, Andrew Adkins (from Mountain Stage), Long Point String Band, Spencer Elliott’s SE3, Jonah Carden, Untrained Professionals, Flat Tracker and DinosaurBurps, just to name a few. You can visit wvpubfest.com for the complete music lineup, and to save $10 on advanced tickets.
And as always, Pubfest is far more than just music, with delicious craft beer and all sorts of activities. Also, several vendors will be set up with a variety of local wares for those of you who enjoy shopping local. The WGB is a family- and pet-friendly venue, so this is a day your whole crew will not want to miss. All proceeds benefit WV Public Broadcasting and future productions from WV Collective.
It would be a mistake for me not to tell you about the food at the WGB. The pizza and bread sticks alone are reason enough to get out there and eat. They have a pizza for eveyone on the menu, and will be offering it by the slice. Devon Coffey, the kitchen manager, never disappoints and knows his way around their enormous pizza oven. Besides the regular menu, you will have a few food trucks to choose from as well, so I promise you won’t go hungry.
Meanwhile, just a few miles from the Pubfest party, the Skyline Lodge at Winterplace is having its first ever ATV show. ATVs are popular in our area, so you can look forward to seeing some original and interesting machines at this event. Riders will start rolling in at 11 a.m., hoping to take home a trophy or a wall plaque in one of several categories. If you have an ATV you want to show off, or just want to check out the latest trends, this is your chance.
If mountain biking is more your speed, then you might want to be in Fayetteville on Saturday. The Arrowhead Bike Farm is hosting their first ever Trials and Tracks Competition from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. This will be a day filled with bike activities for the whole family. Along with the main competition, the Bike Farm will have short track mountain bike races throughout the day, and kid-focused games on bikes. The Trials Competition will have categories from “Just for Fun” to “Advanced.” Everyone is invited to bring whatever bike they have and put their skills to the test!
Today, Thursday, brings the WVU Coaches Caravan to the Resort at Glade Springs from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Presented by United Bank, head coaches Bob Huggins and Neal Brown will be in attendance. Individual tickets are $50 and you can visit wvumac.com to register or sponsor a table. Call the Mountaineer Athletic Club at 800-433-2072 for more information.
Also on Thursday, the Southside Junction Taphouse will be hosting Ken Kruger. I have told you guys about the amazing food here before, so take advantage of this great live show, and go check out the menu. Ken hits the stage at 7:30 p.m., so grab a table a little early and enjoy.
This weekend, even Pipestem State Park is getting in on the live entertainment. Friday, Buckeye Creek will be playing in the park at 5 p.m. for the International Bow Hunters Organization, first leg of the Triple Crown.
But that’s just the beginning, because on Saturday, the Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow performs live at Pipestem at 7 p.m. They warn you to enter at your own risk, because the live, death-defying stunts you will see can be considered extreme to some people. Hellzapoppin is a high-energy rock-n-roll circus stunt show with loud music and strobe lights. It is the world’s largest international touring rock-n-roll circus sideshow. This vaudeville freak show of wonder has performed well over 3,000 shows in 16 countries. They have toured with some of the biggest and most famous rock bands on the planet, and you can see them here this weekend!
Spectators will also witness demonstrations of mind over matter, yet with no blood and no pain. You will see record-breaking live stunts like fire eating, fire breathing, magic and illusions. Tickets range from $20 to $30, and you can learn even more at hellzapoppin.com.
The Dish Cafe in Daniels is working with United Way to raise money for work in communities across southern West Virginia. Every drink sold from the special donation menu at The Dish between now and May 25 is a $2.50 donation toward the cause. Mallory Magnolia, a bartenders at The Dish, has handcrafted all of the cocktails herself.