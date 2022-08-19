“Prey” is one of those rare films that not only extends a franchise into perpetuity but also manages to seamlessly elevate the franchise’s cohesive quality.
While many other sequels and reboots will fall prey to the trappings of oversaturation and stagnation, sometimes a film comes along that recontextualizes an entire series in a new and profound light. “Prey” accomplishes such a feat for the infamous “Predator” franchise as it combines sharp visuals, a simple yet rich plot and harrowing sequences of action.
Directed by “10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey” is a prequel film in the “Predator” franchise that takes place in 1719 among the Comanche Indigenous tribe of the Great Plains. The story follows Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, on her quest to become a renowned hunter like her brother, Taabe, portrayed by Dakota Beavers. Many in the village doubt she is capable of challenging the larger beasts that roam the land and her brother has to frequently rescue her, which creates further tension. After one particularly grueling hunt involving the tracking of a large mountain lion, Naru suggests there might be some other force hunting their party as an optically refracted figure looms in the distance.
Much of what made the original “Predator” work was in the mystery of what the team of hyper-masculine commandos were even encountering. “Prey” is aware of this fact and intelligently eschews the suspense of the alien’s identity in favor of telling a more symbolic movie regarding the nature of the predator/prey dynamic in the wild. We often see scenes of wildlife hunting each other from the alien’s point of view such as a wolf chasing a rabbit or a snake eating a mouse. All the while, the alien stands omnipresent and observing, similar to how an audience observes the hunt between the alien and the Comanche tribe members.
There are wide shots that fully encapsulate the vast expanse of the great American interior. Overhead shots give a bird’s-eye view of the tribe ebbing and flowing within their environment while providing the audience with even more attention to the extensive land they inhabit. This is effective in providing an ominous sense of tension as the audience is already aware of the alien’s presence amid all that distance. All that tension is released when the alien begins his hunt, and the visceral carnage that ensues is some of the most agonizing in the entire franchise.
Special praise must be given to the fact that most of the cast of the Comanche tribe is performed by authentic Comanche descendants and the respect given to their culture is exemplified throughout the run-time. Amber Midthunder is particularly engaging as Naru; her character arc is one of the most well developed in the entire franchise as she blossoms from insecure outcast to confident Comanche hunter as she deals with the unstoppable terror that is the alien. Not since the original film has the predator in these movies actually felt like a supernatural force. “Prey” isn’t just a reimagining of what a “Predator” film can be, it’s a reimagining of the direction a franchise can go.
— “Prey” is available on Hulu.
