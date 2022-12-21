Thank you for joining me for my last column before Christmas. There are still a few more opportunities to put on those festive outfits and get out to celebrate before the big day, so let’s start with a few of those.
The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley is having its Dirty Santa Christmas Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, with DJ’s Eric & Steph. Featured will be a lasagna dinner, drink specials, and photos with the Grinch. Simply bring a wrapped $25 gift to participate in the Dirty Santa fun, or just have a drink and watch the mayhem unfold.
Maggie’s Pub in Fayetteville is having a Pre-Christmas Shindig, also on Friday. Archibald Johnson will go on stage at 7 p.m. and there might even be a fire outside, so this is winter partying at its best.
Chetty’s Pub in Lansing is having their Ugly Sweater Christmas Party on Friday, Dec. 23, as well. The Untrained Professionals will be playing live there from 6 – 8 p.m. Don your worst outfit for an evening of delicious food, talented music, and a few cold drinks.
A Quarter Short in Beaver is doing Christmas a little different than everyone else this year, and that fits, because AQS is unlike any other place around. Put on your funniest, cutest or craziest pajamas, and come to their Christmas Bingo Pajama Party tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22. It all starts at 9 p.m. with locally sponsored prizes for bingo and best pajama categories. Add in a delicious menu, video games, pinball games, and a full bar for all the ingredients to a great evening.
AQS will be right back at it on Friday with live music. Jeff Russel will be taking the stage from 8:30 - 10 p.m. with no cover charge.
The Weathered Ground Brewery is bringing Noah Spencer to the stage on Friday, Dec. 23. Noah will be kicking off the ski season with some great tunes starting at 6 p.m.
The WGB is also proud to release a new beer this weekend, in collaboration with Winterplace Ski Resort, celebrating its 40th anniversary. This new hazy, juicy IPA features hops including Hallertau Blanc (white wine grapes, sweet fruit, spicy) and the newer unnamed hop HBC 630 (sweet cherry, raspberry). This one turned out wonderful, and they call it Yard Sale. Why call it Yard Sale, you might ask? I certainly did. As someone who does not ski, I learned that if a skier takes the type of spill on the trail where your equipment gets scattered out, “Yard Sale” is called out to warn other skiers. It’s a fitting name, on tap now, and may or may not last through ski season, so drop in and give it a taste while you can.
When Christmas is over and you are sick of looking at the kitchen, let Chetty’s give you a break. Every Monday is wing night, so drop in the evening after Christmas between 4 – 9 p.m. for some of the best sauces in the area. You can go mild or dare to pick a hot one to help kill that winter chill. Check out their Facebook page for more details, and look for a wide variety of great live music throughout the winter.
Ryan Smith is returning to The Hilltop Coffee Company in Crab Orchard on Thursday. Drop in, have a drink, and listen to him play Christmas music in the dining room from 5 – 8 p.m.
Santa himself will be at Tamarack on Friday, Dec. 23, from noon – 3 p.m. This is a completely free event, so bring the kids for photos, and let the big man know what you want under the tree this year. This is also a great last-minute local shopping opportunity, so make it a “two birds with one stone” kind of day.
Some venues are having live music shows while not particularly calling them Christmas parties, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting your friends together and turning them into one. This time of year, no one is going to look out of place at a table full of Grinch sweaters and Santa hats. You can start at Calacino’s in Beckley on Thursday. Have a scrumptious meal and a drink while the Untrained Professionals are live on stage from 7 – 10 p.m.
If week nights are too much for you, or if you are too old like I am, put the celebration off until Friday, Dec. 23. Shawn Benfield will be performing at the Asylum in Lewisburg from 8 – 11 p.m. If you haven’t been to the Asylum yet, this would be a great time to make it your first. Shawn is a very entertaining musician, and the menu there will not leave you wanting.
So there you have it, a little of everything under the cold, sunless sky. If there is an event or venue that you would like to see featured here, please let me know via email. If you attend something you see in my column, email me and tell me about the experience. You might just find yourself interviewed. Until next week, I wish you all a merry Christmas, and stay entertained!
