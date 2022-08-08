Popular Lilly family reunion gearing up for three-day reunion this weekend

The Lilly family reunion is marking its annual gathering at Flat Top 93 years after its first in a three-day celebration this coming weekend, August 12-14.
The reunion is a tradition that started in 1929, and although it has seen a few breaks in its long history, it is alive and well in 2022. It has remained an event full of recurring guests, which made it into the Guinness Book of World Record as the largest family reunion from 2009 to 2012.
Typically, attendees have been registered from all 50 states. And you don’t have to be a Lilly to attend. Everyone is welcome.
“A lot of the people that come here haven’t been here in a long time,” said Darrell Lilly, who has served as the active president of the reunion for the past 21 years. “We have people that come all the way from California for the reunion every year. We try to have something that appeals to everyone that shows up and show that we appreciate them.”
The reunion tries to offer something for every guest who makes an appearance, Lilly or not. Attractions include everything from music to a magic show to a speech from Rollan Roberts, West Virginia state senator.
The festivities start with a family dinner on Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a musical performance by Ryan Smith, a Fayetteville based musician. The night ends with the Cuz’N Night.
Saturday’s festivities start at 10 a.m. with a flag raising and opening remarks from Lilly. A magic show performed by Magic Maynard is scheduled for 11 a.m. The rest of the day is filled with a silent auction, many musical guests, and the annual Miss Lilly competition.
The festivities end on Sunday, tarting with a brief Sunday service and message by Rick Lilly. Sunday will also have the award ceremony and will end with an open mic and closing remarks.
“We’ll make them feel at home, and make sure they have fun there, like it’s a family matter,” Darrell Lilly said.
