How many times have you heard the phrase “there is nothing to do around here”? I used to be guilty of saying it myself, but in reality it’s simply not true. The fact is that folks just don’t know or hear about events until it’s too late. The purpose of this column is to change that mindset, and the positive feedback I get tells me it’s working. So grab a highlighter and get ready for some culture.
Let’s start with tonight, Thursday, July 21, with a Theatre West Virginia presentation of Kate Boytek and Rocket Boys the Musical. Based on the 1998 New York Times #1 bestseller by NASA engineer Homer Hickam, this show has enjoyed an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the musical theater community. The memoir of a misfit coal miner’s son who engages some skeptical friends to join his dream of rockets and space is now one of the leading library reads across the country. Rocket Boys is a staple on school lists, published in nearly every language around the globe, and you can see it live right here at our own Cliffside Ampitheater, located at 4700 Grandview Rd. in Beaver. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $7.95 to $19.95 and can be purchased at etix.com.
The Fridays in the Park series continues all summer at Word Park in downtown Beckley. This Friday, July 22 is sponsored by BEX Art Week whose organizers are dedicated to bringing as much music and art into the community as possible. This week, local musicians Mike Kincaid and Shawn Benfield take the stage starting at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a screenprinting art pop-up with Lindsay Toney where you can learn to make your own prints. Bring a shirt, bag or bandanna for a personalized print of your very own. There will also be yoga with Kristi Dumas and on-site food vendors. Fridays in the Park is free to attend from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. every week, weather permitting.
Later Friday night you can catch JC Square live at the Mad Hatter at 410 2nd Street in Beckley. These two always deliver a great show and this one is free, so get out and show them some love. The Mad Hatter celebrates happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and you can play pool for free the entire day of this event.
There’s no day off for the Mad Hatter this weekend, with yet another free show on Saturday, July 23. Archibald Johnson will take the stage with his unique, story telling music style. Archie plays the kind of creative music that you can enjoy no matter what genre you are really into, so check him out between 9 p.m. and midnight.
The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville is throwing a party on Saturday, July 23, and the entire day will be dedicated to the classic rock band The Doors. You read that right, it will be Doors music all day long, Doors videos playing on loop, and they are even releasing a Doors themed beer. Dress up in your best ’60s or ’70s clothes and stop in and try their newest spicy blonde ale called L.A. Woman. Randy Gilkey plays live at 4 p.m., Jonah Carden hits the stage at 7 p.m., and there will be prizes to the best costumes.
RetroRefit in Oak Hill is hosting a vintage toy show on Saturday, July 23. Whether you are into Star Wars, GI Joe, Barbies or anything else, this will be the place for you. It’s $10 if you want to set up your own table, or simply just show up to buy, sell or trade. RetroRefit is located at 1440 East Main Street, and the show starts at 11 a.m.
BEX is at it again on Saturday, July 23, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley. Organizers are hosting a live game show from 6 to 8 p.m. where you can “come on down” and win some awesome prizes.
Saturday, July 23, is also the big day of the Friends of Coal Auto Fair, held at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Hospice of Southern WV and Brian’s Safehouse are the charitable beneficiaries of the event, and there will be plenty to do and see this year. Hundreds of hotrods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks new and old will be on display. There will be food vendors, arts and craft vendors, parts vendors, kid’s attractions and much more. The fair culminates with a 9 p.m. concert featuring Rodney Atkins as well as a dynamic firework display. I have attended this event several times and cannot recommend it enough to families of all ages, and you can learn more details by visiting hospiceofsouthernwv.org.
If you have been by 137 Court Street in Fayetteville and thought you saw something new, you would be right. If you see a line of smiling folks there, it’s probably because they are grabbing a meal at the Taco Spot. Comfortably situated beside The Stache, you will want to stop in and check this place out. The menu has a bit of something for everyone, but the chicken tinga tacos seem to be a crowd favorite. This pick is made with chipotle/adobo stewed chicken breast in a grilled tortilla with Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and onion, a lime wedge, sour cream and a sprinkle of queso fresco.
I mentioned it was next door to The Stache, and the only thing as good as tacos is ice cream, so how could you go wrong?
The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville is now open to the public every Wednesday evening, and hosting their Pub ’n’ Play event. The bar opens at 4 p.m. and Dobra Zupas from Beckley will open the kitchen at 5 p.m. This week, on July 27, live music starts at 5 p.m. with Eric Robbins. They feature outdoor seating and yard games when the weather permits, but don’t worry, the party moves into the mansion if it rains. The Gaines Estate is a 1917 mansion nestled on 192 acres, located at 225 West Maple Ave, and you won’t regret the short trip.
If there’s an event you would like to see covered in my column, I would love to include it. Send all correspondence to events@register-herald.
Calendar
Fri.-Sat., July 22-23
Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Beaver. In addition to a car show featuring hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles from many years, the fair, which benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia, includes food, a carnival, car limbo, a “glow off,” burnout contest and a Saturday concert from Rodney Atkins. www.wvautofair.com
Saturday, July 23
Missoula Children's Theatre Presents: Rumpelstiltskin at 3 p.m., at the Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton. Enjoy an afternoon of fairy tales as local students present the classic tale. www.chuckmathencenter.orgTamarack Marketplace Concert Series
Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series begins at noon at Tamarack, Beckley with an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard. The Parachute Brigade is featured. www.tamarackwv.com
Sun.-Wed., July 24-27
The Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Teams hit the hardwood in this winner-take-all summer basketball tournament broadcast live on ESPN. www.chaswvccc.com
Fri.-Sat., July 29-30
The 74th annual Williamsburg Community Fair features food, live music, a horseshoe tournament, outdoor games, a grand parade and more. www.williamsburgwv.com
Fri.-Sun., July 29 – Aug. 6
The Wizard of Oz will be presented at Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview. Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and friends as the beloved classic comes to life beneath the stars. www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Friday, July 29
Beckley’s Friday in the Park features Dance Day at 11:30 a.m.; Mercer County COA dancers at 11:55 a.m.; Raleigh County COA dancers at 12:20 p.m.; Cindy’s Line Dancers at 12:45 p.m.; Theater WV (“Wizard of Oz” preview).
Greenbrier Historical Society will present an evening in the Star Hotel Tavern Room from 5 – 7 p.m. Live music by Allan Dale Sizemore, as well as food and drinks. The museum will be open for visitors to explore. During their visit, guests can learn about the running of the Star Hotel & Tavern in the mid-1800s, history of the North House, Black history in Greenbrier County, and more.
Saturday, July 30
Beckley Events’ committee (with Shade Tree Car Club) will host the City’s annual Summer Car & Bike Show from 4-8 p.m. at Jim Word Memorial Word Park and along downtown streets. Live music, vendors, specialty trophies, games, and a costume contest will be included in the festivities.
Friday, August 5 & 6
Lewisburg Literary Festival. This free two-day event includes writing workshops, music, outdoor art, children’s activities and appearances from author and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis, cartoonist Gary Trudeau and author, TV producer Conor Knighton. www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com.
