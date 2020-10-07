charleston — Applications are now being accepted for the FY21 CARES Act Performing Arts Project Support Grant through the West Virginia Commission on the Arts (WVCA) and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH).
Approximately $50,000 will be awarded from CARES Act funding appropriated by the United States Congress for emergency support for arts organizations through the National Endowment for the Arts.
Deadline for receipt of applications is October 31, 2020.
Non-for-profit organizations with an arts-related mission are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects may be virtual or in-person performances, or a series of performances hosted safely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2021.
A complete grant application package, including eligible project expenses and evaluation criteria, is available by contacting Lance Schrader, director of arts, at 304-558-0240, ext. 145 or at Lance.E.Schrader@wv.gov.
The application package also will be available on the program’s website at bit.ly/FY21CARESProjectSupportGrant.