This is the time of year when many events start moving inside, but don’t mistake that for things slowing down. There are usually too many events for me to even cover, and this week is no exception. So cut this column out, stick it on the fridge for reference, and have a great time out there.
•••
The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center is planning a “roaring” good time on Saturday, Nov 12, when the Dinosaur Adventure tour stops in town. You are invited to come experience the thrill of the prehistoric age featuring life-sized dinosaurs.
As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages can enjoy activities like fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding a favorite dinosaur, and more. The event is from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and ticket packages range from $35 - $64.
Visit dinosauradventure.com for a preview of what to expect or to buy tickets.
•••
How about a great local vendor event? The Glen Ferris Inn is hosting their Holiday Small Business Shopping Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 12. Stop in from noon - 4 p.m. for the opportunity to mark some of those names off your Christmas list. There will also be several food options and even a buffet for $12. The Glen Ferris Inn is located at 9022 Midland Trail on Rt. 60.
•••
Let’s talk about dinner and live entertainment starting with Friday, Nov. 11. No matter where you might find yourself this Friday, there’s something great happening. In Beaver, Aura Rise will be playing at A Quarter Short from 8 - 10 p.m.
•••
Just a few miles away in Cool Ridge, Jeff Ellis goes on stage at the Weathered Ground Brewery at 6 p.m.
Jonah Carden plays from 6 - 10 p.m. at Calacino’s in Beckley.
•••
I know you can’t be everywhere on Friday, Nov. 11, but there’s more. If Summersville is your stomping grounds, it would be a great opportunity to stop into Maloney’s Pub. Bill Fraley and Matt Deal take the stage there at 7 p.m. They book themselves as a couple of misfits with “hootin & hollerin” songs about learning lessons, forgetting them, and then forgetting them again. With an acoustic guitar and an upright bass, these two never disappoint, and neither does the food at Maloney’s.
•••
OK, maybe just a few more choices on Friday for our friends in Fayetteville. The Southside Junction Tap House is bringing live comedy to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Headliner John F. O’Donnell is an explosive comic from New York City who has been featured in the New York Times and the L. A. Times. He has performed around the world and has even covered a presidential debate, even though it was likely a terrible breach of security. Other great comics scheduled are Seneca Stone and Chelsea Hlasnick, and the show is hosted by Cody Cannon. If you have never attended a comedy show, they are extremely entertaining, and the Tap House would be the perfect place for you to start.
•••
Just across the Bridge, you can catch Matt Mullins at Chetty’s Pub. This show starts at 7 p.m., and you will not regret attending. I have told you folks several times about the food and view there, so if you haven’t tried it yet, I don’t know what else you want from me.
•••
If Friday doesn’t wear you out, there’s plenty more this weekend. The Weathered Ground Brewery has live music lined up all weekend long. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., Jean Hanna Davis takes the stage, followed by Matt Deal on Sunday at 2 p.m.
•••
The Mad Hatter Club in Beckley is hosting Jeffrey Russell on Saturday, Nov. 12. This is a 21 and over show that starts at 8 p.m.
•••
Thursday, Nov 10, is Old Time Jam Night at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville. If you play an instrument, simply drop in between 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. and join in.
•••
If you are brave enough, Calacino’s in Beckley has a brand new Thursday night event – Cards Against Humanity from 6 - 8 p.m. Anyone can play for free as long as you can read and you are an overall bad person. You will want to leave the kids at home for this one. There are prizes, and it’s growing every week. Don’t worry, the front dining room and bar will be open if you have the little ones or even the smallest sense of decency.
•••
The new Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen and Cantina in Fayetteville would like to invite you to their grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12. The party starts at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Come enjoy an authentic Mexican dish from a family with solid roots in the industry.
