lewisburg — The State Fair of West Virginia’s outdoor flea market is returning, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 3. For now, the flea market will only be open on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will once again take place in the free parking lot located off of 219S in Fairlea.
Spaces are available each Tuesday for $10.
Vendors must set up booths at a minimum of 10-feet away from each other and must wear a mask.
“The outdoor flea market is an activity that we can safely host, while trying to return to some sort of normalcy,” CEO Kelly Collins commented.
“In the coming weeks, we hope to expand the event to include Saturdays again, Collins added.”
For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, please visit www.statefairofwv.com/flea-market or call 304-645-1090.
