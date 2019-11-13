Old Stone Gallery to
feature Patrick Ruane
Carnegie Hall’s November/December Exhibits are open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Old Stone Room Gallery Exhibit features “Echoes” by Patrick Ruane.
Ruane was born in 1960 and raised in the eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh a few miles from the Allegheny River Valley, which proved to have an overarching influence on his work. Formally trained at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Ruane is broadly inspired by time spent outdoors, and more specifically by the rivers, woods and fields of Appalachia, or from more distant landscapes that the artist has visited with easel and paint in tow.
Ruane has staged over 25 solo exhibitions. Highlights of the last decade include shows at The Westmorland Museum of American Art, Wittenberg University and The Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence. His work is in private and corporate collections nationally and internationally.
For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg.