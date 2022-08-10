Carnegie Hall’s August/September/October Exhibits are underway with three new galleries featuring the works of regional artists. The Old Stone Room Gallery, located on the ground floor of Carnegie Hall, is featuring works by artist Shari O’Day.
O’Day is a native New Englander who moved to Monroe County in 1993 with her five children. She has always loved animals and being outdoors, and felt the location would be a great place to raise her kids.
She has actively sought instruction through books, tapes and workshops through Monroe Arts Alliance, Greenbrier Artists, and of course some formal training. She enjoys painting animals and nature, often using bright colors that have become her signature style. She tends to paint with acrylics but also uses oils and enjoys experimenting with various mediums, such as pastels, inks, resin, pouring paint, and adding texture to paint.
Over the past two years she has been juried into Tamarack and Carnegie and sold a number of paintings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.