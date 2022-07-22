Jordan Peele may very well be the modern-day Alfred Hitchcock.
Peele’s keen cinematography helps accentuate his awareness of tension in much the same way as his predecessor. That concoction coalesces in his latest effort, “Nope,” a film that continues to solidify his place in the modern pantheon of great visionaries.
Written, produced and directed by Peele, “Nope” features “Get Out” alumni Daniel Kaluuya as Otis Jr., the son of a legendary Hollywood ranch wrangler. After his father’s passing, OJ and his sister Emerald, portrayed by Keke Palmer, must find a sustainable method to monetize the family ranch while being stalked and harassed by an ominous force above the canyon. To say anything else would be to spoil the delightful mystery of how a cliched trope is creatively executed.
The film is slow-paced, albeit deliberately. There are wide shots of the surrounding environment; special attention is given to the sky and how it’s framed in relation to the characters. This creates a feeling of dread any moment the scenery tends to linger too long on what is above the characters’ perspective. What 1975’s “Jaws” did for what lies below the ocean is what 2022’s “Nope” does for what is hidden behind the clouds.
Much of the film’s narrative eschews escaping the terror that plagues the ranch and heightens its focus on capturing photographic evidence that the terror even exists. This allows the story’s subtext to explore the nature of photography as an art form. The supporting characters are such a strength due to how they support this subtext; they are symbols of the dueling philosophies between omnipresent, modern surveillance and the artistically driven, perfect shot type of cinematography.
The script is very tightly written as some of the material that is called back upon later is established in an organic way during the set-up. Strong characterization is given to the supporting characters while the main characters have a clear arc that progresses naturally as the story concludes. With all these contributing elements, Jordan Peele is a one-man artistic enterprise that continues to prove why his creative freedom is absolutely necessary.
— “Nope” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
