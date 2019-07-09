Nine new foods will be offered at the State Fair of West Virginia

State Fair vendors will be serving up nine brand new food items as they try to win the "Best New Fair Food" title.
Voting will take place on social media via poll on the "New Fair Food" Event Page, the release said.
The winner will be announced the last Saturday of fair week, Aug. 17.
Vendors were encouraged to be creative with their additional menu item. The nine new fair food items include:
• Trudy's Dairy World will have smoked bacon, maple drizzle, with walnut chunks all in homemade ice cream.
• Gussie's will be featuring Mexican street corn — mess free and off the cob.
• Apples & Cream stand will have their famous fresh shrimp and grits.
• Miller Concession's will be featuring flaming hot corndog, dipped in Monterey jack cheese rolled in flaming hot Cheetos.
• Ring Master will give a twist to familiar buffalo wings with cauliflower buffalo wings.
• Gillette Pizza will have Buffalo Chicken Pizza, which starts with their homemade pizza dough, then topped with a mild buffalo wing sauce, chunks of breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella and fresh blue cheese crumbles, and finished with a drizzle of additional wing sauce.
• La Creperie will be featuring a crepe filled with plump blueberries and strawberries smothered in a homemade sweet cream.
• Taste of Mexico will premiere with pollo con arroz or grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered in cheese dip.
• Harvell's Chicken will have mini chicken bites and bacon on a cajun waffle with sweet or hot maple syrup.
The State Fair invites attendees to use their new "Fair Food Map" to plan their route. To vote on your favorite, stop by the office or vote on social media.
For more information, visit statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren