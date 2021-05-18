FAYETTEVILLE — The New River Youth Symphony will present their spring concert on Monday, May 24.
The concert will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings and Youth Symphony, and will be live stream at 7 p.m. Parents, family and friends may view the concert on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/newrivermusic.org Due to Covid restrictions still in place, there will be no in-person concert.
The Emerging Strings, the beginner string group, will play “Porcupettes” and “Gaelic Castle” and is directed by Perri Kiser.
The Youth Symphony will be performing a variety of favorite songs which will include, “Colors of Home,” “Bahn Frei Polka” and “Phantom of the Opera.” The Youth Symphony is under the direction of William Bailey.
NRYSC is an excellent opportunity for students from all over southern West Virginia to sing in a chorus and/or play in a symphony and a wonderful chance to improve their technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
This is a rare opportunity for Southern West Virginia to be able to provide such an excellent service. Financial support is greatly needed to keep it here. Please consider donating and supporting the youth. Donations are tax deductible. Mail checks to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website – www.newrivermusic.org - or call Kathy Bailey-681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett-304-573-4310.