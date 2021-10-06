New River Community and Technical College is offering a three-week introductory Adobe Photoshop class through Zoom video conferencing starting Tuesday, Oct. 26. 

The community education class will contain both lecture and lab components allowing students to gain hands-on experience with the photo editing program.

Students in the class will learn to use layers, layer adjustments, curves, selections, masking techniques, plug-ins, color management techniques, special effects and compositing along with how to enhance and improve digital images for output to photographic digital printers and/or the web.

 The class will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tuition for the class is $100, and the registration deadline is Oct. 19.

Participants will be emailed the Zoom link and log-in information after registering for the class.

