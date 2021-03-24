FAYETTEVILLE – A new children’s picture book by West Virginia author Matt Browning celebrates the many ways farming can take place within city limits.
“Chicks and the City” is a kid-friendly exploration of urban agriculture published by Headline Books.
Browning will sign copies of the book at Wild Art Wonderful Things in Fayetteville this Saturday, March 27, from noon to 2 p.m.
“The concept of urban agriculture has grown exponentially in recent years as people in cities and towns have become increasingly interested in growing their own food,” said Browning, who was the 2019 New River Gorge Creative-in-Residence at Fayetteville’s Lafayette Flats. “You don’t have to live on a large farm with acres of land to be a successful small-scale farmer, and this book illustrates examples of how to do that for young people.”
In the book, Chicken Stu, a typical barnyard bird, watches the city from atop a silo and longs to visit. He makes his way there and discovers the many ways farming happens in downtown areas, like urban orchards, community gardens, farmer’s markets and chicken coops.
The idea stemmed from the rise in urban farming Browning was seeing in West Virginia cities like Charleston and Huntington. Browning was one of the original planners of the West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference, which launched in 2014 and is hosted annually by West Virginia State University Extension Service.
At the signing, Browning will also have copies of his first book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” released in 2019 as a celebration of the Mountain State’s independent bookshops. Fayetteville’s Cathedral Café, which sells used books in addition to its popular food menu, is featured in a profile.
Browning spent the month of December 2019 living and working in Fayetteville as part of Lafayette Flats’ creative residency program. He returned this month for a weeklong stay to continue working on the novel he began during his first visit. His third book, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” a pop culture book about the popular television series, is slated for release this fall from Rowman & Littlefield. Learn more at MattBrowningBooks.com
Wild Art Wonderful Things is located at 162 South Court Street in Fayetteville.