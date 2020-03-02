New Carnegie Hall exhibits to begin March 6

Carnegie Hall’s March Art Exhibits are set to open Friday, March 6, with a reception for two of the three galleries at 5 p.m. Carnegie Hall features three galleries, which display the works of regional artists for two-month shows. This month’s exhibits feature works by Susanna Robinson and Misty Walkup, as well as Carnegie Hall’s 27th Annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit.
“The Wild - The Wildlife Art of Misty Murray-Walkup” will be featured in Carnegie’s Board Room Gallery. Her painting “Greenbrier Ghost/Zona Heaster Shue,” which normally hangs in the Greenbrier County Courthouse, will be featured, along with a collection of wildlife paintings.
Walkup is a working artist and illustrator and a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County. She has loved drawing and painting since childhood. Although she paints in a variety of media, she prefer oils and acrylics. She is a self-taught artist and has worked her entire artistic career honing and developing her own painting style. She recently became a member of the Greenbrier Artists.
She has had several solo exhibits and has illustrated several books. She recently published a collection of 22 of her wildlife prints in book form, “The Wildlife Art of Misty Murray-Walkup,” which was recently selected for addition to the United States Library of Congress. Exhibiting her art across the United States, she has won numerous awards for her work.
The Lobby Gallery will showcase “What Dreams Will Come” by Susanna Robinson. Robinson is an artist and musician living in Lewisburg.
The Old Stone Room Gallery will open Thursday, March 5, and feature Carnegie Hall’s 27th annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit. The gallery features the talent and imagination of Greenbrier County students in grades 4-12. An award ceremony and reception will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The exhibit closes March 27.
Carnegie Hall March/April exhibits are on display March 6-27. They are free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
