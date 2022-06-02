It’s Thursday again, and thank you for joining me on another event filled trip through our reading area.
● ● ●
Rendezvous at Adventures on the Gorge has a great show lined up for Friday, June 3. They are located in Lansing, just across the bridge, and the extremely talented Jay Milam will be hitting the stage there from 8 – 11 p.m. I watched Jay play last year at the Daniel Vineyards Annual Spring Wine Festival. He is a local musician with over 30 years of experience who plays a variety of music that ranges from 70’s classic rock to current pop-country. Jay told me that his goal is to provide an atmosphere that connects to people of all ages.
If you can’t catch Jay at this show, don’t worry, because you have a second shot at him next week. He will be jamming at the Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville again on Friday, June 10 from 7 – 9 p.m.
● ● ●
Speaking of the Freefolk Brewery, I stopped in the other day. Honestly, it’s a difficult place to just drive past it without at least a short visit. One of the bartenders there, Rachel Kostoff, always keeps me informed of the new beers when I come in, and this day was no different. They have a new series being released, and I got my hands on one of the first ones. It’s called Knotty by Nature and they used local Japanese knotweed (from the rhubarb family) in the brewing process. They snuck in a few tropical fruits to balance the tartness, and ended up with a delightfully bold, down to earth sour. I have written about the amazing beer and food at the Freefolk before, but aside from that, their live music lineup is always on point. This week, you can catch Greg Riordan playing live on Friday June 3, and Nae Paul on Saturday, June 4. Both shows are from 7 - 9 p.m.
● ● ●
Saturday, June 4, the Tri State Exotic Animal Expo is back at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. This event will feature reptiles, spiders, mammals, birds, fish, and much more. Your child will have the rare opportunity to interact and get photos with all sorts of exotic wildlife here. There will also be plenty of animal supply vendors and breeders. This family friendly day is free for kids 12 and under, and only $5 for adults. Tickets are available at the door only, so bring the kids out anytime from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
● ● ●
If you would love to spend the perfect evening with family, look no further. Not only is the Weathered Ground Brewery one of the most beautiful places you can visit in our reading area, but they also excel in every other way. The WGB is a family and pet friendly environment where you can sit inside, under a covered deck, or outside on one of the picnic tables. Friday, June 3, you can see Jonah Carden live on stage, and then Clinton Scott on Saturday, June 4. Both shows are from 6 – 9 p.m.
● ● ●
As my faithful readers know, Calacino’s in Beckley will never leave you without a weekend of live performances. This weekend is no exception with the George Dorne Band on Friday and the Thomas Danley Band on Saturday. You can check out both of these talented groups on Facebook, so pick a show, and get out and enjoy an evening of delicious food and live entertainment. Music starts at 8 p.m. both nights, but I suggest getting a good table early for either one of these events.
Also, the long awaited Bike Nights are back at Calacino’s, starting this Thursday. I host this event myself, and it will be held every Thursday throughout the summer, featuring live music at 7 p.m. This week we are happy to kick it all off with the talented Clinton Scott. Expect lots of great door prizes, drawings, and even cornhole tournaments this year, and you don’t need a bike to come out and participate.
● ● ●
If Mullens is more your stomping grounds, the Rusted Musket has some live music lined up for you on Saturday. I visited this venue a few weeks ago and will certainly be heading back soon. The food is delicious, the beer is cold, and on this night, you can enjoy it while listening to the amazing Randy Gilkey. Music starts at 10 p.m., and don’t leave there without ordering the cheesecake eggrolls.
● ● ●
Beckley’s 31st Annual Friday in the Park concert series opens June 3 at Word Park on Neville Street. This will be a weekly event through August, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Friday, weather permitting. Food vendors such as Bee Bumbler Bakery, Flynn’s Hot Dogs, and the Lunch Wagon will offer food items for sale, and there will be various other vendors setting up throughout the summer as well. Opening day will feature praise music by Rachel Hill. There will also be a celebration for the four Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers as they get ready to leave to represent West Virginia in the USA National competition. Yuki Lawrence, Maggie Ashley, Nikki Rice and Alicia Lopez will be recognized at noon.
● ● ●
As an artist, I am always looking for new things to try or to improve what I already do. The Beckley Art Center has both of those fronts covered. On Thursday, June 9, they are offering a Gallery Ready Artwork Workshop at 6 p.m. This $25 workshop teaches artists how to prepare their work for a gallery setting. This workshop will help you make your work stand out to gallery directors and staff, and improve your relationship with the gallery.
Then on Tuesday, June 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Beckley Art Center is offering a Youth Intro to Acrylic workshop for ages 6 and up. The workshop will be held on two consecutive Tuesdays, resulting in a final project. Cost of the workshop is $35 per child. The Beckley Art Center is located at 600 Johnstown Road, and you can learn more by calling them at 304-255-9226 or visiting their website at beckley-artcenter.com.
— — — — —
Calendar
Friday, June 3
λBeckley’s annual Friday in the Park series opens weekly from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street.
Saturday, June 4
λThe June book sale at Southern Appalachia Labor School is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School Street. June’s sale features clearance prices on romance writers. Thousands of other books include novels, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books, children’s and some DVDS, CDs and LPs. Most of the books are priced at 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for the hardbacks.
λThe 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
Friday, June 10
λLockbridge Pottery Almost Summer Showtime will be held June 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the studio and home of Jeff and Donna Diehl in Lockbridge. For more information visit www.lockbridgepottery.com or call (304) 484-7150. Follow the yellow teapot signs from I-64 at exit 143.
λBeckley’s Friday in the Park, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., features one-man band Dave Runion who will perform a variety of music including oldies, rock and country.
Saturday, June 11
λThe Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $25 and are available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and from garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the tickets will be available the day of the event at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 – 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg.
Thursday, June 16
λThe West Virginia Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.