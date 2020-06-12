Shade Tree and Smooth Impressions Car Clubs along with Beckley Events plan to continue offering car cruises Every Other Saturday in June, and possibly July.
The tentative upcoming schedule of Raleigh County neighborhood cruises include:
l June 13 (rain date – June 20) – Line-up at WWHS and cruise around Woodcrest (Woodcrest Drive and Timber Ridge), then, along Stanaford Road, and circle Stanaford Acres on Overlook Drive.
l June 27 (rain date – July 4) – Line-up at Tamarack and cruise along Dry Hill Road, then circle around Morgan Hills and Pine Hills, then ride to the edge of Jamescrest and over to Dearing Drive thru Prosperity. The AACA (Antique Automobile) Car Club’s National Rally was originally scheduled to be at Tamarack on June 26-27, but it had to be cancelled due to Covid-19. So, local members of the AACA are invited to participate in this cruise enabling them to still show off their vehicles.
l Tentative - July 11 – considering Sophia to Coal City route
l July 25 - Beckley Events’ committee originally scheduled a Car Show on July 25, so depending on if the guidelines allow for a show, a cruise may be included, lining up in downtown Beckley with a ride to a nearby neighborhood.
In addition to those vehicle owners who wish to show off their unique rides, recent 2020 graduates are welcome to ride in the cruises with a sign or wearing their graduation caps. Musicians, mascots and costumed characters can also ride in the cruises to help bring joy to residents. If you know someone along the route celebrating a birthday on the cruise date, birthday parade entries can be included with the cruise.
The cruises line-up between 4:00 and 4:30 pm, and the ride begins around 4:40 pm - the rides normally take from 20 minutes to an hour to complete the route. If you do not live along the route, you can watch from your car in a parking lot along the route. Please continue social distancing whether you participate in the vehicle line-up or watch from a parking lot.
Four neighborhood cruises happened during the month of May – weekly participation ranged from 60 vehicles to 140 vehicles. The organizers wish to thank everyone who participated in or watched the cruises! For more details, follow Beckley Events or Shade Tree or Smooth Impressions Car Club’s Facebook pages or call 304-256-1776.