Neighborhood Car Cruise Saturday starts at Tamarack

Beckley Events, along with three car clubs – Shade Tree, Smooth Impressions and AACA, plan to offer a car cruise Saturday beginning at Tamarack.
The June 27 (rain date – July 11) cruise will line-up at Tamarack and cruise along Dry Hill Road, driving past Morgan Hills and Pine Hills and by the edge of Jamescrest, then over to Dearing Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, turning right onto Maxwell Hill Road and following to Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The AACA (Antique Automobile) Car Club’s National Rally was originally scheduled to be at Tamarack on June 26-27, but the rally had to be canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Local members of the AACA are invited to participate in this cruise to show off their antique vehicles.
In addition to those vehicle owners who wish to show their unique rides, recent 2020 graduates are welcome to ride in the cruises. Musicians, organizations, businesses, mascots and costumed characters can also ride along. Birthday parade entries can be included with the cruise to celebrate residents along the route whose birthday is on the cruise date.
The cruises line-up between 4 and 4:30 p.m., and the ride begins around 4:40 p.m. The rides normally take from 20 minutes to an hour to complete the route. If you do not live along the route, you can watch from your car in a parking lot along the route. Please continue social distancing whether you participate in the vehicle line-up or watch from a parking lot.
Five neighborhood cruises have happened so far in 2020 with weekly participation ranging from 60 to 140 vehicles. For more details, follow Beckley Events or Shade Tree or Smooth Impressions Car Club’s Facebook pages or call 304-256-1776.