Canaan Valley Resort is a four seasons destination with a wide array of adventures and a variety of guest rooms and cabins. On-site activities include an 18-hole championship golf course, scenic chairlift rides, sporting clay shooting range, hiking, and biking trails, bike rentals, miniature golf, Euro-bungy/climbing wall, and indoor/outdoor pools.
And now, it is also the home of a new record.
The Guinness World Record for the world’s longest slip and slide was set July 1, 2021, by Natural Light Beer at West Virginia’s Canaan Valley Resort. Natural Light Beer’s 2,021-foot slip and slide beat the previous world record, held by the country of Jordan at 2,007-feet.
Canaan Valley Resort is situated in northeast West Virginia approximately 2½ hours from Washington, D.C., three hours from Pittsburgh and 2¾ hours from Charleston, W.Va.
Canaan Valley Resort is owned by the state of West Virginia and managed by Sioux Falls, S.D.-based U.S. Hotels and Resort Management, Inc., which operates hotels, resorts, state park lodges, golf courses and restaurants in 13 states throughout the West and Midwest.
For more information, visit the website or call 1-800-622-4121.