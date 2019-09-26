National Public Lands Day is being recognized Saturday at Little Beaver State Park, with stewardship projects and a celebration of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The event is being hosted by Stewards Individual Placement Program and West Virginia Rivers Coalition.
"West Virginia’s outstanding public lands are vital to the state; providing green spaces and acting as important economic drivers," the release said. "West Virginia would not have these special places without the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which uses revenue generated from federal oil and gas leases to purchase and maintain public lands."
The event begins with trail-work and stewardship activities from 9 a.m. to noon. The release said no prior trail-work experience is needed.
Following the trail-work, community members are invited to a free lunch featuring speakers and live music. Everyone is welcome.
The lunch program begins at noon with a conversation on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has provided $243 million to fund public lands projects in West Virginia over the last 50 years.
To date, Little Beaver State Park has received $400,000 for infrastructure improvements.
After lunch, everyone is invited to join free recreational activities throughout the park.
To learn more, visit wvrivers.org.
