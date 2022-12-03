Numerous classic holiday films have embedded themselves in the public consciousness, but a new slate of films is always released around this time that seek to add themselves to your recollection.
While some of these films have been reviewed for The Register-Herald already, many other Christmas-themed movies capture the warmth and spirit of the holiday. There’s truly something for everyone as the variety of genres to choose from extends from romance to comedy, all the way to documentaries and musicals.
“Falling for Christmas” is a 2022 Netflix original romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan as Sierra Belmont, the daughter of a hotel magnate. Lohan was a media darling of the early 2000s and starred in many high-grossing films such as “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday.” In “Falling for Christmas,” her character is first portrayed as a narcissistic, vapid, spoiled girl who cares little for others and is on track to become engaged to a social media influencer who is equally as vapid. During the course of the film, however, she loses her memory and is taken in by the family of a competing holiday resort. It’s through this experience during the Christmas season that she undergoes her character transformation into a kinder, gentler, more humble person.
There is also a sequel to Bob Clark’s beloved 1980s Christmas classic, “A Christmas Story.” Titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and streaming on HBO Max, the new film is set in the 1970s and Ralphie, portrayed again by Peter Billingsley, has matured into an adult and has his own family he must give the gift of Christmas to. While remakes and sequels of long-dormant intellectual properties are fraught with danger, the concept behind this continuation feels like a natural progression and features even more meta-commentary on the state of the Christmas holiday.
HBO Max also features a documentary about an annual gathering of Santa Claus performers, which is appropriately named “Santa Camp.” More of a convention than a North Pole strategic conference, the gathering takes place so the performers can converge and trade tricks of the trade with one another. The documentary chronicles a change in the status quo as the group looks to incorporate more diversity into their craft. Heartwarming and inclusive, “Santa Camp” features everything that makes us feel good about the human connection during the holidays.
Of course, there is our own local holiday classic “Christmas at the Greenbrier,” which was filmed right here in West Virginia on location at The Greenbrier and is streaming on the Fox Nation app. The film’s premiere received extensive local media coverage and received a full feature-length review from The Register-Herald.
There are also numerous franchise Christmas specials releasing soon such as “The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special,” which is streaming on Disney+, and “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” which is coming to traditional cable via NBC.
No matter what you’re looking for, there is something coming out to help make more special Christmas memories this holiday season.
