Moe returning for Broadway at Bluefield

Broadway touring show performer Shaun Moe is returning to Bluefield University for a fourth season to engage with BU students in a Musical Theatre Showcase titled Broadway at Bluefield.
After a hiatus due to Covid, the Showcase (a workshop style presentation) will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday in Harmon Chapel on the BU Campus, 3000 College Ave.
“Broadway at Bluefield was such a success the last few years, we welcomed the chance to have Mr. Moe back again, with open arms,” said Dr. John Moir, director of choirs and voice at Bluefield University. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our music and theater students to have stage experience with a Broadway professional, and we hope to make this a regular occurrence.”
Students were given songs and scenes to learn, and have been rehearsing the last few weeks, with an expanded outreach (new this year) to local high school students, inviting them to be a part of the Showcase. Students from Graham High School and Mercer Christian Academy are taking part, along with Bluefield University students, and community members.
Raised in upstate New York as a dancer and musician, Moe attended the University of Buffalo on a dance scholarship before finishing his bachelor’s degree in music from the State University of New York (SUNY) in Oswego, where he studied voice with Dr. Moir. Moe then followed Dr. Moir to Syracuse University, where he continued his vocal studies and went on to perform with the Syracuse Opera for two seasons before landing his first national Broadway tour in the role of Moose in "Crazy for You."
Moe also performed in two other Broadway tours of "Oklahoma!" and Monty Python’s "Spamalot," as well as in various regional theaters around the country.
Moe moved to Arizona to embark on a career in music education. While serving as a high school choral director, he also sang with the Phoenix Metropolitan Opera and performed as an opening act for various artists, including Alice Cooper and Jordin Sparks.