Michael Meredith, SAG-AFTRA, will return to Cliffside Amphitheater for a fourth straight season.
First employed professionally on stage in 1967, by the Bay Area School Theatre in San Francisco, Michael has managed to work steadily since. In addition to theater, he spends time annually in front of the film cameras.
Some of Michael’s most memorable characters are Ebenezer Scrooge, Mark Twain, and Uncle Jim Vance. Jim Vance was the cold-blooded Uncle of Devil Anse Hatfield, which role he will portray again this summer, along with Earl in Paradise Park the Musical.
In 1991, when Paradise Park was written, and filmed as a feature film, Michael played the role of Avis the preacher. He is the only actor to have been in both movie, and stage musical.
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.