Alex Garland is a director who isn’t afraid of the abstract. Metaphors permeate his films; from the 2014 sci-fi classic “Ex Machina” to the Natalie Portman-led “Annihilation,” Garland is a director who has a keen eye for visual allegory.
Garland’s latest effort is simply titled “Men” and that may be the most fitting title for a misandrist-fueled contemplation on how awful the male gender is. There are moments in this film that will genuinely shock an audience, but more often than not the impressive visuals lead to an incomprehensible narrative.
The story centers on Harper Marlowe, often affectionately referred to as “Mrs. Marlowe,” as she decides to spend a summer holiday alone following the suicide of her husband James after a tumultuous argument.
Much of the narrative drama revolves around the escalation of this argument, how it led to his death and the subsequent trauma Harper struggles with.
The cottage she rents out is owned by a charming English gentleman named Geoffrey who shows her around while she gets acclimated. Things quickly become surreal when Harper takes an exploratory hike into the woods and stumbles upon a naked man. What’s interesting is that this isn’t a dream or a metaphor; he’s literally a naked homeless man who begins stalking Harper. The police arrest the man, though the officer himself becomes belligerent slowly throughout the film. Things stumble completely into the abstract as every man she encounters throughout the small town looks visually identical to Geoffrey.
From a priest helping her cope with her trauma, to a young boy looking to play a game, every male Harper crosses looks similar as if the symbolism is trying to convey that every man is the same at their core.
Harper begins to experience frequent home invasion attempts with increasing intensity and her repeated calls to the police are ignored by the belligerent male officer. Her home is invaded by a version of each of the men she’s encountered throughout her stay in the countryside. Their full intentions are predictably revealed to be lust all while flashbacks of the argument with her husband reveal he threatened to kill himself if Harper left him. It’s a dreary state of affairs for men in this film as all of them are painted as selfish, emotional narcissists.
The final act of the film begins a bizarre, ethereal sequence that features the naked man from earlier giving birth four times in a row in graphic, visceral detail. Even the charming and affable Geoffrey is revealed to be a rage-filled vengeful chauvinist.
No male is spared from Garland’s biting critique of the gender. The analogies are on the nose as apples frequently fall from a tree, dandelions somehow represent rape and religious symbolism pervades each scene.
It’s not that the film itself is flawed, it’s just so avant-garde that the narrative takes a backseat to the visual metaphor being displayed. This largely does work, but it’s hard to say to what degree.
“Men” is a film that would be more appreciated in an art house rather than a movie theater.
It’s a diatribe of visuals that aspires to convey a message rather than tell a story. While the visuals are creepy, eerie and dreadful, the meaning of the metaphor is too trite and its reach far exceeds its grasp.
Impressive visuals alone do not make a parable insightful or interesting, and it’s this contradiction that ultimately dooms “Men.”
— “Men” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.