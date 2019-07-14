James has been with Theatre West Virginia since he was 8 years old.
He was also a member of Sophia City Volunteer Fire Department and is currently training to be an emergency medical technician.
He says he enjoys working as a professional actor because he gets to meet new people and the company becomes more like a family.
“Theater is one of the ways I get to leave the world behind for even just a few minutes,” he said.
James will be Calvin McCoy in “Hatfields & McCoys.”
For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.