James has been with Theatre West Virginia since he was 8 years old.

He was also a member of Sophia City Volunteer Fire Department and is currently training to be an emergency medical technician.

He says he enjoys working as a professional actor because he gets to meet new people and the company becomes more like a family.

“Theater is one of the ways I get to leave the world behind for even just a few minutes,” he said. 

James will be Calvin McCoy in “Hatfields & McCoys.” 

For more information about the TWV schedule and tickets, visit theatrewestvirginia.org.  

