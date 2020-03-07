Marshall University Dance Gala March 14

The annual Marshall University Dance Gala will take place Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.
This year’s gala is titled “Dancing for a Lifetime” and features a tribute to Huntington’s own 87-year-old ballerina, Ella Hay. Hay, who has been teaching dance for 47 years at The Art Center in Westmoreland, will be the guest of honor, and will dance in the finale of the gala.
Mayor Steve Williams will be on hand to proclaim March 14 as “Ella Hay Day” in the City of Huntington.
MU’s dancers will be joined by some of the finest artists in West Virginia, with special performances by The Charleston Ballet (the official state ballet of West Virginia), the Beckley Dance Theatre, Arts in Action from Hurricane, Huntington Dance Theatre and The Art Center.
Brian Murphy from Cleveland, Ohio, will be a guest artist, along with special performances by the winners of last year’s Appalachian Ballet competition.
The gala will emphasize that dancing can indeed last a lifetime, and will feature dancers from 8 to 87 years old, and every age in between. A broad range of dance styles will be presented — from classical ballet, to modern, to tap dancing.
Tickets are $10 for adults, and will be available at the door, or by calling the Marshall Theatre Box Office at 304-696-2787. MU students admitted free with a valid MU ID.