Occasionally, I like to put together a list of weekly events and specials. These are things you can take advantage of every single week, whether you read about them here or not. So go ahead and cut out today’s column and stick it on the fridge. It will come in handy one evening soon when you are looking for something to do.
MONDAY is always Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. They offer some of the best wings around, live music, and a beautiful view. This week, Oct. 10, Matt Mullins will be bringing his unique charisma to the stage at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY means Rib Night at Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver. They offer a huge rib platter, complete with cornbread, homemade baked beans, salad, and a jalapeno- pickle-onion coleslaw for only $20. Combined with drink specials every week, this is a hard one to beat.
TUESDAY is also Trivia Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. It’s free to play for teams up to five with prizes to the top three places. There’s even a novelty bonus round trophy. This event is hosted by yours truly, and it is unlike any trivia you have ever played before. The categories are full of laughs and often questionable, sparking some hilarious answers. If you are up for an edgy, fun, and borderline abrasive evening out, this is it.
TUESDAY isn’t really a Tuesday without a Taco Night, and A Quarter Short is about as authentic as you are going to get. They shipped a taco truck in from San Diego along with their own chef to offer you some tacos to remember. They also have a full bar, local art on the walls, pinball, and vintage video games, so this is a place you need to check out.
WEDNESDAY is Wing Night at Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver. Georges’ bakes their wings first, then grills the sauces in, so there’s none of that deep fried business going on here. Everything on the menu there is fresh and never frozen, so any night is a good night to stop in, but Wednesdays are for wing lovers.
WEDNESDAY is also Karaoke at Calacino’s. There are few songs that DJ Robbie doesn’t have, so come show off your skills or see what kind of talent walks in.
WEDNESDAY means Trivia Night at A Quarter Short in Beaver. This one is hosted by Mike Blackburn, who has a fun and entertaining way of testing your knowledge. With gift card prizes to the top three teams, pinball, video games, and even an authentic taco truck on site, AQS is a hard one to turn down.
WEDNESDAY also means Open Mic night at Jimmie’s Place in Beckley. Whether it’s comedy, poetry, song, or anything else you wish to share, you can jump on stage there after 7 p.m. and get it done. Karaoke starts when the open mic winds down, so you never know what a Wednesday might bring you at Jimmie’s.
THURSDAY is also now Jeep Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. This is a new event that is growing already with live music, door prizes, 50/50 drawings and more. Side by sides and other overland type vehicles are more than welcome to come join the fun and make like-minded connections. If you have items you would like to vend to the Jeep Night crowd, please email garyinwv@yahoo.com for information.
THURSDAY means Specialty Pie Night at Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver. You can get any one of their specialty pizzas for only $15 and wash it down with one of several local craft beers they have on tap there. All this and other drink specials make this one you need to try out for sure.
FRIDAY is Hometown Karaoke Night at the Tractor Bar in Mt. Nebo. You are invited to come sit on real tractor seats for some good food and cold drinks. You can listen to some locals belt out their favorite tunes or take a few turns on the mic for yourself. Like they say at the Tractor Bar, “starts at 8 and ends late.”
I would also like to remind our readers that last week’s 31st annual Chili Night in Beckley has been moved to this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5:30 - 8 p.m.
DRINK THIS
Fun-loving, thirsty people do not survive on water alone.
I would also like to welcome Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider in Lewisburg to the list of places covered in my column. Hawk Knob has two shows coming up this weekend. Friday, Oct. 7, Oyo brings their boot-stompin’ Appalachian roots music to the stage. Then on Saturday, Oct. 8, it’s Coltt Winter Lepley. HK is located at 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, and both shows are at 6 p.m.
While you are there, try their latest cider creation, Berry The Hatchet. Raise a glass to the end of summer with the perfect mix of tartness, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and lavender.This is the perfect earthy cider to help usher in the fall.
Do you have a venue that you would like people to read about here? Simply email me at events@register-herald.com and I will be happy to add you into the mix.
