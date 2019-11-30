Lynn Creamer to retire as Carnegie Hall artistic director

Carnegie Hall invites the public to join in celebrating the many achievements of Lynn Creamer during her years as artistic director at a retirement party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Old Stone Room. Light refreshments will be provided.
Creamer was hired as artistic director at Carnegie Hall in 2004. She previously worked at the Hall from 1991 to 1996, serving as volunteer coordinator, program director, and museum director.
During her tenure, Creamer created the Carnegie Hall Film Series, Take Note Series, and square dance series and curated hundreds of gallery exhibits. She programed the Mainstage Performance Series, Ivy Terrace summer concert series, and special event performances. Creamer forged the Hall’s partnership with the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, which now houses its permanent exhibit at the Hall and partners with Carnegie to present two concerts in Lewisburg each year.
Through her work with the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, Carnegie Hall joined the regional foundation’s Jazz Touring Network, On-Screen In-Person Film Series, and Folk and Traditional Arts Series.
As artistic director of the Hall, Creamer served as president of the WV Arts Presenters, treasurer of the Lewisburg Literary Festival, and chair of the Greenbrier Valley Cultural Roundtable. Creamer has been a member of the Mountain Music Trail steering committee since its inception.
Lynn will remain on staff through Dec. 31. Allan Sizemore will become artistic director on Jan. 1, 2020.
For more information call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917 or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.