Saturday, May 7
λ Honeysuckle Hill, located at 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, is sponsoring a Mother’s Day program called “Cups in the Garden” one day before mom’s special day. Cupcakes, coffee and herbal tea will be available at the event, set for 1-4 p.m.
λ The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton will present the Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit www.chuckmathenacenter.org
λ The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko makes her long-awaited Met role debut in “Turandot” as Puccini’s icy princess — live in cinemas on May 7. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
λ The rich history of the C&O Railway in southeastern West Virginia is the focus of the first-ever “Red” Matheny Train Show set for 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Clifford Community and Recreation Center, 311 E. Edgar Ave., in Ronceverte. Admission is free. Historical displays and scale train layouts on display. Personnel available to answer questions and explain displays. The community center is the former Clifford National Guard Armory, located on East Edgar Avenue three blocks east of the bottom of Ronceverte Hill.
Wednesday, May 11
λ The Charleston Ballet, under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold an audition class for company and apprentice positions for the 2022–2023 performance season from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition. Dancers must be at least 14 and women must be proficient with their pointe work. Auditions will be at Charleston Ballet studios. Call -304-342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio.
Thursday, May 12
λ The Charleston Ballet will hold apprentice auditions from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Dancers must be between 11 and 15 with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations. Auditions will be at Charleston Ballet studios. Call 304-342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio.
Friday, May 13
λ Carnegie Hall presents blues artist Johnny King & Friends at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamilton Auditorium. King will be joined by Tony Coleman (BB King’s drummer), and the Highlands Blues Band will open. Tickets are $20. For more information visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Thursday, May 19
λ “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,” written by filmmaker Danny Boyd with music by Larry Groce, will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at the Hulett C. Smith Theater at Tamarack in May.