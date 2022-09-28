Friday, Sept. 30
λ Fright Nights. Various days and times now through Oct. 30 at the Resort at Glade Springs, Daniels. This popular Halloween attraction features five themes crafted to produce one hauntingly terrifying experience. frightnightswv.com
λ Doug Stone from the Heart, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. For more information call 304-345-1500.
λ Fall rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-Oct. 1, at Sophia United Methodist Church, located on Scout Street and W.Va. 16 in Sophia. Besides clothing and household items, there will be barbecues, chips, drinks and desserts, with proceeds going to mission projects.
λ Paint Night at Beckley Art Center, Johnstown Road, Beckley, 6 to 8 p.m.
λ Nightmare in the Hills 2022, haunted trail, Summit Bechtel Reserve, Glen Jean, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
λ Oktoberfest from noon to 9 p.m., Weathered Ground Brewery, Cool Ridge. Bring the family and enjoy a day of games and activities, live music and authentic Oktoberfest cuisine served up by Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church. weatheredgroundbrewery.com
λ 36th Annual Mountain Color Art competition, Richwood City Hall, runs through Oct. 8. Featured artists are Beckley’s Robert Walker who is presenting his retrospective of collected works at Lawrenson Gallery, 2 East Main, and Richwood native Rick Morris at Bloomfield Gallery, Main St. For those interested in entering, contact Carl O’Dell at 304-651-6783 or 304-846-6782.
λ C.A.R.E. Committee will sponsor a fundraiser for Greenwood Memorial Park at Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley at 4 p.m. Featured artist will be Olinda (Blondie) Smith, Angie Richardson, Gospel Family Affair and Rodney D. Boyden. A $10 donation will be taken at the door.
λ The Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni, 7 p.m., Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Municipal Auditorium, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, call 304-345-500.
Sunday, Oct. 2
λ Mountain Stage beginning at 7 p.m., Culture Center Theater, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. mountainstage.org
λ Clay Center, Charleston, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, the Charles Jupiter closing of the Hamilton Exhibit.
Monday, Oct. 3
λ Beckley Artist Robert Walker selected works, Lawrenson Gallery, 2 R. Main St., Richwood. Today through Oct. 7, 5 to 8 p.m., and Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
λ Indoor Yard Sale, Beckley Dream Center, 224-A Pinewood Drive, Beckley (behind Family Worship Center), Oct. 3-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
λ Pet Fun Day will be from 4-6 p.m. at Athens Park at Vermillion and Weaver streets. Event benefits Mercer County Humane Society.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
λ Blue’s Clues & You Live, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, Municipal Auditorium, 6 p.m.
– compiled by Pam Payne
