Friday, April 29
λ The Mullens Dogwood Festival continues its run through Saturday. A local tradition since 1979, the festival includes crafts, exhibits, food, live music, a carnival and more. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/themullensdogwoodfestival
λ The Humane Society of Raleigh County will have a ramp dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge (410 New River Drive). There will be ramps, ham, beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and desserts. Baskets and T-shirts available. Tickets are $10. All proceeds go toward the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center.
Saturday, April 30
λ The Town of Ansted Events Committee will host Street Eats and Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Cruise-In scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing and more. For more information, call 304-658-5901.
λ Hawks Nest State Park will host a craft and flea market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Set-up starts at 7 a.m. Vendors may reserve a 17-foot by 18-foot space for a $10 advance payment. There will be no electricity available and no generators allowed. Vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and canopy. All trash must be placed in the provided receptacles. All vendors are required to have their booths open until 2 p.m. and to remove all items they brought. No food sales will be allowed unless authorized by Hawks Nest officials. Raffles may be permitted pending approval of the superintendent. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines must be followed. To reserve a vendor spot, call 304-658-5196, ext. 1575.
Sunday, May 1
λ The Monroe County Historical Society’s Spring Wine and Cheese event will take place at historic Elmwood Estate in Union from 2 to 4 p.m. Music will be provided by The Bohemian Social Club and will feature light jazz and easy listening. The society will welcome those who purchased tickets for the fall event that was canceled due to Covid. There is a list of those, so the actual ticket will not be required. Anyone who did not purchase a ticket and would like to do so now can contact Ana Lusk at 304-772-5411 or Doris Franklin at 304-832-6864.
λ The Beckley Art Center will present the West Virginia Dance Company at Woodrow Wilson High School. The Friday evening prior to the performance, the dance company will hold an improvised dance experience among the quilt exhibition at the Beckley Art Center. Tickets for the Sunday performance are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and BAC members. For more information and to reserve your seat, visit the BAC’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, May 4
λ Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages 3 to 5 years old; 2-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, and parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.