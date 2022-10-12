Thursday, Oct. 13
λ Jim Witter, Feelin’ Groovy, The Music of Simon and Garfunkel, Woodrow Wilson High School, 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Beckley Concert Association. For ticket information visit www.beckleyconcerts.com/events/jim-witter-the-music-of-simon-and-garfunkel.
Friday, Oct. 14
λ Guest/Host Exhibit I opening reception for upcoming exhibition, 6 p.m., Beckley Art Center, Johnstown Road, Beckley. Artwork by current Concord University faculty and guest artists.
λ Tamarack Marketplace will feature an artist demonstration by Christine Keller with jewelry, Friday through Sunday. Visit tamarackwv.com.
λ R.E.S.P.E.C.T. beginning at 7 p.m., Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton. Billed as the ultimate tribute to the Queen of Soul, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an “elevated concert experience” featuring Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits. chuckmathenacenter.org
λ Murder for Two at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg, now through Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. There’s been a murder, and Officer Marcus Moscowicz is on the case. With 13 characters, two actors and a piano, this musical comedy is a tribute to the classic whodunit murder mystery. gvtheatre.org or call 304-645-3838.
λ Tricks and Treats Halloween Pet Parade and costume contest, Pet Supplies Plus, Beckley, 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by Operation Underdog along with an adoption event.
λ Zach Williams, 7 p.m., Charleston Municipal Auditorium, 244 Virginia St. E., Charleston, call 304-345-7469 or visit www.chaswvccc.com
Saturday, Oct. 15
λ Bridge Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New River Gorge Bridge, Fayetteville. Watch as daredevils from across the world BASE jump off the New River Gorge Bridge. The annual event also offers a variety of food and shopping experiences. officialbridgeday.com
λ Keith Urban, 7 p.m., Charleston Municipal Auditorium, 244 Virginia St. E., Charleston, call 304-345-7469 or visit www.chaswvccc.com
λ Gallery exhibition opening with Gogh With the Flow, Tamarack Marketplace, 3 p.m. Visit tamarackwv.com.
λ Believe in the Magic Inaugural Christmas Craft and Vendor Show, today and tomorrow, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley. Visit www.believeinthemagicevent.com
Monday, Oct. 17
λ GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group meets at the Church of the Nazarene in Oak Hill. The class starts Monday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The cost of the workbook is $20 (scholarships available). GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information, call the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene at 304-469-2904.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
λ Trace Adkins, 7:30 p.m., The Clay Center, Charleston. With more than 11 million albums sold, singer/songwriter Trace Adkins has made his mark on the country music scene over the past two decades.
– compiled by Pam Payne
