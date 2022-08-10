Thursday, Aug. 11
λThe State Fair of West Virginia will be at the fairgrounds in Fairlea now through Aug. 20. Mountain Grown Fun is the theme for this year. The annual event features carnival rides, livestock displays and contests, free entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and mainstage concerts. Featured performers include Cody Johnson, Foreigner and Flo Rida. www.statefairofwv.com
λCarnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. with the WV Brass Quintet. Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
λThe Lilly family reunion is marking its annual gathering at Flat Top 93 years after its first in a three-day celebration now through Sunday. A family dinner will be Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a musical performance by Ryan Smith and a Cuz’N Night. Saturday starts at 10 a.m. with a flag raising and opening remarks. A magic show by Magic Maynard is at 11 a.m. The rest of the day is filled with a silent auction, musical guests, and the annual Miss Lilly competition. Sunday begins with a brief service and message by Rick Lilly, the award ceremony, an open mic and closing remarks.
λBeckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown).
λTamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Denise Heckle with ceramics and Christine Keller with jewelry today through Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 13
λThe first-ever Artists of the New event, hosted by downtown Fayetteville’s Love Hope Center for the Arts, will include a gallery opening featuring a total of 40 Appalachian artists and a block party to follow. The event runs 5 to 9 p.m. at 100 Rotan St. in Fayetteville.
λWaterpark Movie Night begins at 8 p.m. at ACE Adventure Resort, Minden. This unique event invites visitors to float on an inner tube while watching “Pirates of the Caribbean” on a big screen. www.aceraft.com
λTamarack Marketplace Concert Series starts at noon at Tamarack in Beckley, this week featuring The Carpenter Ants as well as Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns. www.tamarackwv.com
Sunday, Aug. 14
λThe Athens-Concord Town Social begins at 1 p.m. at Concord University, Athens. This event, which will include live music, craft booths, food vendors, children’s games and displays by businesses and organizations, bridges the the town of Athens with Concord University. www.tinyurl.com/2kr8btcr
Monday, Aug. 15
λA Farmers Market will be at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.