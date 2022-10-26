Thursday, Oct. 27
● 14th Annual Trunk or Treat, Burning Rock Adventure Park, Off Road Park, 3.5 miles from Sophia, 6 p.m.
● Trunk-or-Treat at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene’s church parking lot, 3221 Main St. East, Oak Hill, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
● Lockbridge Pottery’s Fall Show will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29, at the studio of Jeff and Donna Diehl in Lockbridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reduction, crystal and salt-fired work will be on display. Raku firing will take place on Saturday. The Bridge Cafe will have a pop-up lunch available both days. Follow the yellow teapot signs from Interstate 64, Exit 143, toward Meadow Bridge. For more information, please call 304-484-7150.
● The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m., event by Beckley Pride and The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, one night only screening, admission is $5.
● “The Wizard of Oz,” The Granada Theater, 537 Commerce St., Bluefield, 7 p.m. Tickets www.bluefieldgranada.com.
Saturday, Oct. 29
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature the murder mystery Deadly Intentions. Dinner and drinks at 6 p.m., Murder Mystery at 7 p.m. Tickets $60. Visit tamarackwv.com
● Monster Bash, 7 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Costume contest, music, a haunted house, tarot card readings, themed cocktails and Ouija board sessions. Cabins are available in advance. Visit www.aceraft.com
● Trunk or Treat, Little Beaver Campground Road, Beaver, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free event.
● Crab Orchard Baptist Church, Trunk or Treat, parking lot of the church. If bad weather, it will be in the activity center/gym, 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
● The Met HD Opera Series “Medea,” 2 p.m., featuring Sondra Radvanovsky, as the mythic sorceress who will stop at nothing for her quest for vengeance in Cherubini’s rarely performed masterpiece, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
● Raleigh County Right to Life meeting at Northgate Baptist Church, 301 Pinewood Drive, Beckley. “Celebrate Life” after the defeat of Roe v. Wade by House Bill 302. Special guest Delegate Kayla Kessinger to speak on life after Roe. Also Baby Rowdey Williams along with his mother, Audrey, talking of Rowdey’s journey since his spina bifida surgery in her womb.
Saturday, Nov. 5
● WGB/Humane Society’s Chili Cookoff, Weathered Ground Brewery, 5 to 9 p.m., with a portion of ticket sales going to the Humane Society.
● The Carpenters Loft Christmas Open House, 277 Market Road, Beckley, 10 a.m. Refreshments to share, register to win door prize and join the celebration of the holiday with gift items and decorations.
– compiled by Pam Payne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.