Thursday, Sept. 8
λ Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Lady D, Doris Fields. Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free.
λ Free Narcan Day, Fayette Prevention Coalition, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Scarboro Market, Walgreens in Oak Hill, at the Shell station in Ansted, at Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill, at Mt. Hope Fire Department, at Morgan Insurance in Fayetteville, and at the employee parking lot of Montgomery General Hospital. The events are sponsored by Fayette County, Save a Life.
Friday, Sept. 9
λ Nicholas County Potato Festival through Saturday, downtown Summersville. The festival, now in its 52nd year, includes a potato auction, tractor and car show, pet pageant, amusement rides, eating contests, fireworks and more. nicholascountypotatofestival.com
λ “Midsummer’s Night” at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. Adapted from one of Shakespeare’s more famous plays, the production asks what happens when Puck and a band of mischievous fairies are tasked with understanding human love. gvtheatre.org
λ Beginner stand up paddle boarding yoga, 6:30 p.m., Plum Orchard Lake in Fayette County.
Saturday, Sept. 10
λ Kids Classic Festival Street Fair, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., parade and vendors.
λ Bingo Fundraiser, Coal City Bingo, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Loved at Last-Community Cat Project, with 100 percent of all proceeds going toward helping stray and feral cats of Raleigh County. Twelve games of Bingo. Prizes include designer handbags, door prizes, raffles, food and fun.
λ Freshwater Folk Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery, White Sulphur Springs. Enjoy a day of music, food, arts and craft and hands-on educational activities designed to promote a better understanding of the importance and conservation of freshwater resources. freshwaterfolkfestival.org
λ 9/11 Remembrance Concert by Mount Hope Regional Band honoring local fire, EMS, law enforcement, active military and veterans in Raleigh and Fayette counties, 7 p.m. at the Oak Hill Amphitheater. This is a free concert and open to the public.
λ The 16th Annual Lindsey Raines Poker Run awards scholarships to seniors at six local high schools. Register at Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille in Lewisburg, with breakfast buffet available for purchase, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information visit Facebook at lindseyrainespokerrun or call Paul Raines at 304-438-7102 or Bruce Dowdy at 304-647-3155.
Sunday, Sept. 11
λ Parade of Lights Memorial Tribute, line up 6:30 p.m. at Independence High School, 850 Independence Road, Coal City, departure at 7:30 p.m. Route is up Robert C. Byrd Drive toward Beckley and turn right onto Neville Street, left onto North Fayette Street, left onto Prince Street and back on Robert C. Byrd Drive and travel to Epling Stadium. This is a “silent” (emergency lights only) Memorial Parade to honor fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military and other victims of the Sept. 11 attack. “We Will Not Forget!”
– Pam Payne can be reached at ppayne@register-herald.com
