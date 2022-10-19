Thursday, Oct. 20
● Hinton’s Railroad Days now through Sunday, downtown Hinton. Celebrate Hinton’s storied railroad history. Spend the day shopping, enjoying food and live entertainment while taking in a history lesson. Up for a ride? Book a seat on the Autumn Colors Express. hintonraildays.com
Friday, Oct. 21
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature artist demonstrations by Allen & Ronnie Hamrick about flute making and blacksmithing Friday and Saturday. Also Nov. 18-19. Visit tamarackwv.com
● Kyshona at 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Kyshona blends roots, rock, R&B and folk with lyrical prowess to uplift the marginalized and bring awareness to the masses. carnegiehallwv.org
● Sound Check featuring Jackie Venson, multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter known far and wide for beautiful music and guitar skills, 6:30 p.m. Call the Clay Center Box Office 304-561-3570.
Saturday, Oct. 22
● The Town of Pineville will be hosting Autumnfest on Main Street in Pineville. Lots of events will be offered. Costume, cornhole and pumpkin contests, cake walks, food trucks, vendors, trick or treating for the kids, fireworks, and a free movie after the fireworks on the courthouse lawn. It’s all on Main Street in Pineville, starting at 5 p.m.
● Hawks Nest Halloween, Hawks Nest Lodge, noon.
● Fall Flavors of Appalachia, The Greenbrier, 6 p.m. Includes wineries, distilleries and breweries with award-winning cuisine, music and beautiful fall colors. For reservations call 855-453-4858.
● Tamarack Marketplace opening Gogh with the Flow Gallery Exhibition, 3 p.m.
● Tamarack Marketplace Murder Mystery “Deadly Intentions.” 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
● Mountain Stage beginning at 7 p.m., Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Featuring John Fullbright, Willi Carlisle, Matt the Electrician and more. mountainstage.org
Monday, Oct. 24
● Al Jeter Music Series Event, 7:30 p.m., featuring Garth Newell Piano Quartet, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org
Thursday, Oct. 27
● 14th Annual Trunk or Treat, Burning Rock Adventure Park, Off Road Park, 3.5 miles from Sophia, 6 p.m.
● Spooktacular Trick or Treat, indoor trick or treat at Tamarack Marketplace, 4 to 6 p.m. Free event.
● Trunk-or-Treat at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene’s church parking lot, 3221 Main St. E., Oak Hill, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
● Tamarack Marketplace will feature the murder mystery Deadly Intentions. Dinner and drinks at 6 p.m., Murder Mystery at 7 p.m. Tickets $60. Visit tamarackwv.com
● Monster Bash, 7 p.m., ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Costume contest, music, a haunted house, tarot card readings, themed cocktails and Ouija board sessions. Cabins are available in advance. Visit www.aceraft.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.