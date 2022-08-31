Friday, Sept. 2
λ Barbara Nissman will be honored at the Fantasy in Bowties & Boa as the popular fundraiser at Carnegie Hall returns. The event begins at 6 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. Tickets are $195 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,950.
λ The Oak Leaf Festival will be now through Sunday in downtown Oak Hill and features a full slate of activities including a parade, a Jeep Show, bands, games, vendors, a car show, a chili cook-off, fireworks and Sweet Taste of Oak Hill. oakleafefstivalwv.org
Saturday, Sept. 3
λ Tamarack Marketplace will feature Don Stansberry in a book signing.
Sunday, Sept. 4
λ The Great Beckley Beer Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Beckley Intermodal Gateway. This event will feature 60 beers from across the state and around the globe, local artists, food vendors and live music. beckleybeerfest.com
λ Boyz II Men will be in concert at 7:30 at the Clay Center in Charleston. theclaycenter.org
Monday, Sept. 5
λ The Kids Classic Festival runs through Sunday throughout Beckley. Kids are the star of this annual week-long festival, which includes a street fair and parade, fireworks, a carnival and more. beckley.org
Thursday, Sept. 8
λ Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Lady D. Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic.
Friday, Sept. 9
λ Nicholas County Potato Festival through Saturday, downtown Summersville. Celebrating all things potato, this festival, now in its 52nd year, includes a potato auction, tractor and car show, pet pageant, amusement rides, eating contests, vendors, fireworks and more. nicholascountypotatofestival.com
λ Midsummer’s Night at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. Adapted from Shakespeare’s greatest plays, this world-premiere production asks what happens when Puck and a band of mischievous fairies are tasked with understanding human love. gvtheatre.org
Saturday, Sept. 10
λ Kids Classic Festival Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., parade and vendor form at beckey.org. The festival spans Sept. 5-11.
λ Freshwater Folk Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery. Enjoy a day of music, food, arts and craft and hands-on educational activities designed to promote a better understanding of the importance and conservation of freshwater resources. freshwaterfolkfestival.org
Friday, Sept. 16
λ Gyasi beginning at 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg. Inspired by a wide range of art and culture, both past and present, Gyasi uses fashion, storytelling and his guitar to create a new world. carnegiehallwv.org
λ Kirkwood Wine & Music Festival, Friday and Saturday, Kirkwood Winery, Summersville. This annual event includes food, drinks and a variety of live music. kirkwood-wine.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.