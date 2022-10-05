Thursday, Oct. 6
λ Ivy Terrace Concert Series: The Shootouts beginning at 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg.
λBusiness After Hours, Tamarack Marketplace. Visist tamarackwv.com λNazarene Church Rummage and Bake Sale, 607 Johnstown Road, Beckley. Hot dogs, barbecue, baked goods, pinto beans and cornbread, along with rummage sale. Today through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
λIndoor Yard Sale, Beckley Dream Center, 224-A Pinewood Dr.ive Beckley (behind Family Worship Center), today through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7:
λ40th Annual Art and Craft Show, State Fair Grounds, Lewisburg, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., apple butter, bake sale, food, arts and crafts. Free Admission. Today through Sunday.
λTsubasca, Oct. 7-9, three days WV Anime, Gaming and Cosplay Convention, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. For schedule and ticket information visit https://tsubasacon.org/about/#
λSWVEYES Golf Tournament (Southern West Virginia Exceptional Youth Emergency Shelter) Capital Campaign, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. today at Black Knight Golf Course, Beckley. Per golfer, $100; per team of 4, $350; 50/50 and Mulligans can be purchased at the course, prizes for winning team, box lunch will be served. For more information contact LaAmy’s Manley at 304-255-0408 or lmanley@childhswv.org
λSummers County author Heather Day Gilbert book signing at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg from 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
λBeckley’s 31st annual Chili Night, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., downtown Beckley. Admission includes a strip of five sample tickets and a voting coin for the “Best Chili” for $5.
λPet food drive, sponsored by Loved At Last, Community Cat Project, Pet Supplies Plus, 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, noon to 3:30 p.m.
λ Tickets for the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) Annual Party, 6:30 p.m., at Rahall Company Store at New River Park. Live music by Dan Bailey Jazz Quintet, appetizers, Beckley At its Finest restaurants and caterers include a selection of full coffee bar and desserts, silent auction, 50/50 raffle. All money raised will be matched by Carter Family Foundation. Visit www.eventbrite.com for ticket information.
λ Second annual Art Walk Richwood, Main Street, Richwood, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., two gallery exhibitions and final day of the Mountain Color Art Show.
λ FestiFall Harvest Fair, The Capitol Market, today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m., a wide variety of W.Va. artisans display and sell their hand-crafted goods.
λ Iliza Shlesinger Back In Action Tour, comedian, Municipal Auditorium, Charleston Coliseum Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, 7 p.m. Call 304-345-1500 for information.
λ Fayette Dems Jamboree, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Hiking, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, standup paddle boarding, skateboarding, hatchet and knife throwing, archery and the Hightower Big Zip Line, plus food, music and more. Activity passes can be used all day long. Dinner keynote speaker is Jim Hightower and music by Lady D.
– compiled by Pam Payne
